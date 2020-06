An Atlantic Mine home in Houghton County was destroyed by fire Thursday afternoon.

According to the Houghton County Sheriff's Office, the fire broke out at a home on North Huron Street at 3:30 p.m. There were no injuries.

Investigators say the fire was started by a deep fryer on the stove.

Money from the Pigs and Heat Fund will be used to place the family in a hotel for several nights.