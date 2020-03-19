Houghton County declares a state of emergency

Houghton County has declared a state of emergency in response to the coronavirus outbreak.

Following in the footsteps of other counties and the state of Michigan, Houghton County officially declaring a state of emergency Wednesday night. The county is reminding residents and businesses to adhere to the guidelines put forth by the CDC and the Health Department. A big part of the decision was to ensure everyone in the county is taking the situation seriously.

"We're taking this seriously and they need to take this seriously as well. There's still a lot of talk out there that this isn't serious and people are over reacting, and a lot of stories about young kids not paying much attention to this, so that was the emphasis there," said Eric Forsberg, Houghton County Commissioner.

The county is also deciding on whether they're restricting access to the county courthouse.

