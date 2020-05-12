Houghton County culvert repair project starts May 18

Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) will invest $2.6 million to replace four culverts and repave segments of highway totaling about 9 miles on US-41 from the Houghton/Baraga county line north to the Snake River, and from Golf Course Road north to Cliff Drive; and on M-26 from Cemetery Road north to Green Acres Road in Houghton County.

Work includes asphalt milling and resurfacing, culvert replacement, joint repairs, guardrails, aggregate shoulders, centerline and shoulder rumble strips, and pavement markings.

Work is set to begin on Monday, May 18. Culvert crossings are expected to be completed by Wednesday, July 22, to be followed by paving. All work is expected to be completed by Friday, September 25.

This project includes a three-year materials and workmanship warranty.

A map of the project area is available on MiDrive.

The work will require single-lane closures with one alternating lane of traffic maintained by traffic regulators during paving and by temporary traffic signals at the culvert sites.

This project will permanently replace culverts damaged in flooding in 2018, increasing safety and extending the lifespan of the roadway.

This road construction project is an essential function. Transportation workers in the field follow Centers for Disease Control guidelines to limit their risk of getting sick.