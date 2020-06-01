Houghton County Road COmmission begins work on Father's Day Flood Repairs

The Houghton County Road Commission has begun work on Father’s Day Flood Repairs.

This summer the road commission will be undertaking close to nine million dollars’ worth of construction projects. Included in those projects is fixing up old mill hill road... One of the only remaining roads left unusable by the flood.

This year the number of projects the road commission can undertake has been impacted by COVID-19.

"We were actually hoping to have even additional work going on, but with COVID there’s tough hurdles to jump over and it's slowed the funding process down quite a bit. There are some projects that are going to have to wait until next summer,” said Kevin Harju, County Highway Engineer for the Houghton County Road Commission.

As of right now the road commission is hoping to complete all flood repairs by the end of summer 2021.

