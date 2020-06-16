Houghton County Planning Commission receives update on economy amid coronavirus pandemic

The Houghton County Planning Commission received an update on the region's economy during the coronavirus pandemic.

Jeff Ratcliffe, Executive Director of the Keweenaw Economic Development Alliance, spoke during the Commission's regular meeting on Tuesday, June 16. He discussed initiatives that have supported local business, including the Michigan Economic Development Corporation Small Business Relief Program.

Ratcliffe says while these are helping, but the local economy will continue to feel the effects into the future.

“It’s not been good, and we’re likely going to see impacts on this, the fiscal impacts for the community will, it’s going to spill over into the next few years,” said Ratcliffe.

Ratcliffe also mentioned that manufacturing jobs in the region remain stable during the coronavirus pandemic.