Houghton County Jail suspends visitation time for inmates

In an effort to curb the spread of COVID-19 the Houghton County Jail has suspended visitation time for inmates.

"We want to keep the virus out of the building, because we do have all these folks that are stuck here, so we've elected to do away with visitation until this blows over. Any inmate visitation both here and at our work camp is suspended," said Brian McLean, the Houghton County Sheriff.

While jail visitation is suspended the sheriff's office is still currently open to the public.

"We're open for business as normal, we ask that you don't come into the office if you are sick and follow the protocols that have been put out by the health department, but if there's business that needs to be done we're here to serve," added McClean

it is also recommended that if you can, handle problems without a personal visit.

"Anything and everything that can be reported by phone or mail we ask you to do that first, but there are times when you have to stop in. There are people who are dependent on getting fingerprinting done for jobs, and so we're still doing those for people who absolutely have to have them done," said McLean.

The sheriff's office is also working on contingency plans in case an inmate does contract the virus.

"Whatever the medical staff advises us to do, we would follow. I would think that in a mild case if we could isolate them in a corner of the building where access is limited, that's what we would do. I would hate to burden the hospital's anymore they've got enough going on as it is," said McLean.