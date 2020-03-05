Houghton County Clerk accused of breaking various union policies

A Houghton County Clerk faced censure by the Houghton County Board of Commissioners.

The board held a special meeting Thursday where Jennifer Kelly, the Houghton County Clerk, faced allegations of breaking various union policies. Those violations include Kelly’s distribution of confidential union documents to unauthorized individuals. The union also claims she reprimanded employees in a manner against union policy.

"This sort of harassment against union employees creates a hostile work environment and puts the county at risk for legal proceedings. The AFSCME local 222.02 is prepared to take any steps necessary if the harassment in the County Clerk's office does not stop," said Russell Erkkila, President of the American Federation of State, Federal and Municipal Employees Local 222.02.

Tv6 news attempted to contact Houghton County Clerk Jennifer Kelly for comment, but were unable to reach her.

