Houghton City Council passes budget

Wednesday night the Houghton City Council passed its budget for 2020-21. The group met remotely viz Zoom to hold a public hearing on the budget and then unanimously passed the budget at a little more than $18 million.

Concerns brought up are the same for many municipalities across the state, revenue sharing. The city staff chose to play it conservatively with the budget and estimated revenue sharing could be down about 20 percent. The Houghton City Manager shared a few other details about the budget during the public hearing.

"Some of the highlights of the budget, we're certainly expecting health insurance costs to increase by about 7 percent this coming year, we did not budget for any salary increases, and employee benefit was raised by three percent," said City Manager, Eric Waara.

The City Council also discussed the capital improvement plan, specifically that they have one larger paving project and several smaller projects scheduled. However, much of that remains uncertain given questions around funding.

