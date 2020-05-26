Houghton & Keweenaw County Emergency Operation Center delivers Personal Protective Equipment to organizations in need

During the COVID-19 pandemic personal protective equipment is a necessity for some organization to operate. Houghton and Keweenaw County's Emergency Operations Team has been delivering PPE weekly to those organizations.

"Today we're in the process of distributing some of the PPE that has been sent to us by the state. It's going out to primarily health care providers today with this delivery," said Chris Vanarsdale, Houghton and Keweenaw County’s Emergency Management Coordinator.

The PPE received by these organizations is free and is also available to non-profits and government organizations.

"We've been doing this for the last month and a half or so, really once the pandemic started. The first few weeks we spent developing the system that we're using, and since then it's been running well with what we're doing and getting the supplies out," said Darian Reed, Logistics Section Chief for the Houghton and Keweenaw County Emergency Operations Center.

For some organizations these deliveries are vital for their ability to operate safely.

"The precautions that we're taking and the methods we're using to slow the spread of this virus are making sure that we aren't infecting people, especially on the first responder level or the health care provider level because they're the ones coming into contact with people that may be positive."

Services like these are also available in every county across the state.

"So if there is a non-profit entity, health care provider, or first responders unit that is in need of PPE and isn't able to acquire it on their own, they should contact their county's emergency management coordinator and they can help you get in touch with possible sources for that equipment."

