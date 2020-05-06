Hospitals begin the transition back to normal, nonessential procedures now allowed

Patients who have been waiting for procedures during the COVID-19 crisis can now be treated. This, after Governor Whitmer's order Tuesday giving hospitals broader discretion to operate.

Rural hospitals in the Upper Peninsula haven't seen a large number of COVID-19 cases, but have still been operating in a limited capacity.

“Some people have waited on the list for six or seven weeks now, and really need to be seen," said Bob Crumb, CEO of Schoolcraft Memorial Hospital.

With the new order from Governor Whitmer, giving hospitals and clinics wider parameters to operate, patients will finally be able to get the treatment they need.

"If they have an emergency and they want to come in to the emergency department they need to feel safe doing that, and if they're coming for a procedure, it's safe to do that," said Peter Skellenger, a Certified Registered Nurse Anesthetist at Baraga County Memorial Hospital.

But hospitals are being sure not to push their limits.

"We're kind of slowing everything down,” said Skellenger. “We're not just going to open up full speed. We’re probably going to start at 25-50% of our normal capacity and then ramp up from there."

There will be plenty of restrictions to ensure that patients and employees remain safe.

"Everyone is screened at the door, whether you're a patient or employee with a full screen and a temperature," said Crumb.

"Then we provide the patient a mask,” said Skellenger. “We're trying to eliminate patients sitting in any waiting room, so we'll bring them right back to the operative area."

As the state continues to re-open, these hospitals are working to get more PPE and cleaning supplies so they can safely treat more and more patients.

"So if you've been putting off your care, I would encourage you to call up your doctor and get seen," said Crumb.

