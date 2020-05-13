Honoring fallen officers during National Police Week

It’s National Police Week and departments across the Upper Peninsula are having to change the way they celebrate the week due to COVID-19.

"There's usually a parade of vehicles and usually there's some presentation, but obviously this year, things are different,” said Ishpeming Police Chief, Steven Snowaert.

Departments are still commemorating the week and remembering fallen officers by wearing mourning bands over their badges.

"We wear a band like this to basically just to, not celebrate, but memorialize those who did give the ultimate sacrifice,” Snowaert said.

"What it's for is just to truly honor those people that have dedicated themselves to help the public and ultimately had to pay the sacrifice of dying in the line of duty,” added Marquette Police Sergeant, James Finkbeiner.

Even though in-person memorial ceremonies are canceled, virtual ceremonies are being offered to remember fallen officers.

"The Michigan State Police (MSP) does have, on YouTube, the fallen memorial service that they had in Lansing. We remembered the 53 troopers that have lost their lives and gave the ultimate sacrifice,” said Michigan State Police Trooper, Stacey Rasanen.

While memorial events have been canceled or postponed, both Finkbeiner and Rasanen say it's still important to take time to remember fallen officers not only this week, but every day.

"The biggest importance of this week is to remind ourselves to be safe and to just honor those people that have made that ultimate sacrifice,” said Finkbeiner.

"We need to honor these individuals for what they did. We also need to remember that they had family members and children and we need to recognize that they gave the ultimate sacrifice and that was their lives,” Rasanen added.

To watch the MSP ceremony video, click here.

For information on national virtual ceremonies, click here.