Honorable Distillery owners raising money for restaurant workers in Marquette County

Honorable Distillery owners are asking the community for help to support restaurant workers in Marquette County.

Between 7 p.m. and 9 p.m. Wednesday night, the owners will match up to $1,500 for any donations made during this time.

Individual restaurant workers who rely on daily tips are asked to email the owners their name, number and place of work at annewhite@swcp.com to be added to the list.

Money collected from donors will be split evenly among those who signed up.

"The people who have reached out, I want to comment on how grateful to Marquette they are, and they have a lot of pride. It's hard to ask for help but they've been so thankful to Marquette, and it's just really important to me that we express their gratitude,” said Honorable Distillery Managing Director, Anne White.

Restaurant workers will begin receiving payments this Friday and every following Friday until the coronavirus situation is settled.

To donate, click here.