Home heavily damaged, no injuries reported in overnight fire in Gladstone

The Gladstone Public Safety Department and Volunteer Fire Department says officers were dispatched to the report of a house fire early Monday morning in Gladstone. It happened at 2:38 a.m. at a home located at 217 Wisconsin Avenue.

Upon arrival, the house was found to be fully engulfed in flames. The fire was extinguished, but the residents sustained heavy interior and exterior damage.

The four residents who were inside the home at the time of the fire made it out safely.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

The Gladstone Public Safety and Volunteer Fire Department were assisted by the Escanaba Township Volunteer Fire Department, Delta County Sheriff’s Department, Rampart EMS, and Delta County Central Dispatch.

