Home Builders Association, residential construction companies prepare to go back to work whenever order comes

Governor Gretchen Whitmer said Monday that residential construction will be one of the first industries included in her plan to re-open the state. There's just no official date yet on when that re-opening will begin.

"We're remaining hopeful that we'll hear her talk about residential construction sometime this week in terms of whether or not, and when our guys will be able to go back to work," said Bob Filka, CEO of the Michigan Home Builders Association.

The Michigan HBA isn't just hoping, it is planning. The association is conducting seminars for its members so they have policies in place when crews return to sites.

"It's going to mean limiting the amount of employees we have on a site at any given time," said Sam Holcomb, owner of Cherry Creek Construction and a Michigan HBA member.

It will also mean the addition of hand washing stations, strict social distancing guidelines, and the constant use of personal protective equipment; equipment the HBA is working together to get.

"We've got 5,000 members across the state, they're sharing information and resources on where to find that equipment so that they are able to go back," said Filka.

While construction companies are hurting now, and employees are laid off, if crews can return back to work, the HBA expects a boom. According to the HBA, residential construction is a $12 billion industry in Michigan.

"The opportunity for the governor to really infuse some economic life blood to our state, could come relatively quickly by allowing residential construction to start again," said Filka.

With a 10% increase in housing permits this March, despite concerns over COVID-19, HBA members already have plenty of jobs lined up.

"We've been getting phone calls,” said Holcomb. “I actually have a list going right now of post shutdown bids and projects to look at and work on, once we're able to go into people's homes, meet with people face to face."

In fact, HBA membership itself, remains on the rise.

"Since this pandemic has started, we've actually gained six new members and we haven't lost any yet,” said Sarah Schultz, executive office for the HBA of the Upper Peninsula. “I believe that's because they know we are fighting for them."

Building contractors seeking resources are encouraged to join the HBA, and clients, looking to make sure potential contractors are following guidelines, can reach out to the HBA as well for that information.

