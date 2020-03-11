Historic theatre celebrates 120th anniversary season

This month the historic Calumet Theatre will be celebrating its 120th anniversary.

Friday, March 20th, exactly 120 years after the premier production in 1900, the Calumet Theatre will reveal the 2020 season schedule.

Followed by a performance by Erik Koskinen, who grew up in the Copper Country.

Calumet Theatre Executive Director Marlin Lee says he’s keeping the line-up under wraps but guarantees there are shows for everyone.

“We will have a multi Grammy winner here. We’ll also have a member of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame performing here,” said Lee. “I highly encourage folks to join us here at the Calumet Theatre for a great season of entertainment as we celebrate our 120th anniversary.”

Tickets are $20, which includes a Historic Preservation fee.

Show starts at 7:30 p.m.