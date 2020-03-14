Highland Golf Club to offer lunch to students during closure

According to the No Kid Hungry organization, 22 million children in the United States rely on the free and reduced price lunches they receive at school. A business in Bark River is helping to keep kids fed during the state mandated school closure.

Starting Monday, Highland Golf Club will offer free ham, turkey or peanut butter and jelly sandwiches to K-12 students from any surrounding school district.

From 11 a.m.-1 p.m., golf club staff has volunteered their time to give back to the community.

“I’m hoping this sends a great message and opens up other people to realize that we’re one community and no matter what school district we’re in, no matter where your kids go to school, that we’re all one and we’re in this together,” said Gretchen Grzyb-Tallman, General Manager at Highland Golf Course.

Highland Golf Course is offering free lunches Monday-Friday during the duration of the three week closure. Students can eat lunch at the golf club or call ahead and take sandwiches to go.