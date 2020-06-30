Helping your pets relax during a fireworks display

Shooting off fireworks around the Fourth of July holiday can be a celebration for many, but the loud noises can be very scary for pets.

It’s a time of high anxiety for pets, and especially dogs who might suffer from noise aversion. There are ways to help pets deal with these problems, including many products that help to relax dogs in situations of high stress.

It’s also been proven that pet owners can acclimate their pets by playing videos of fireworks displays in your home.

“Start playing them at a soft sound, but get the dog used to this noise, and then give your dog treats, and get them closer into the room. But, let them choose to come into the room, by all means, don’t drag them in, then you can increase the sound,” said Dr. Kellie Holmstrom, Animal Medical Center of Marquette.

It’s also helpful to provide a safe place for your dog, in a basement or closet area, where they know to go in order to get away from the sound.