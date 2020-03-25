Helping local restaurants during the state shutdown

Some small restaurants are struggling for business during the mandatory state shutdown. That's why Rapid River Knifeworks is stepping up.

Rapid River Knifeworks in Rapid River. (WLUC photo)

The owner of Rapid River Knifeworks has reached out to the Rapid River Pub, Jack's Restaurant, and The Swallow Inn, buying meals for his employees.

But he didn't stop there.

He used social media to get the community involved. With donations from many area companies, these restaurants are able to offer buy one get one meals. The customer buys one meal, and the donations cover the other.

"Times like this everybody needs to come together and we need to work together and be creative and help those local restaurants, help the local businesses and think outside the box. We can't just sit back and hope that somebody comes and helps," said Kris Duerson, owner of Rapid River Knifeworks.

Together they have raised over $18,000 for the restaurants.

“I need to thank all the people that stepped up - all the business owners and individuals. Without their help it wouldn’t be possible to do this. As soon as we put the call out on our social media, people came out of everywhere and my phone exploded and we were able to fully fund this through five weeks. So thank you to everybody that stepped up," said Duerson

Duerson wants to encourage other communities to help out their local businesses. If you have any questions about how to get started in your community, you can contact him through Facebook.

