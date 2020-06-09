Helen Newberry Joy Hospital Wellness Center locations will not reopen June 10

In accordance with the State of Michigan’s MI Safe Start Plan phase five guidelines for reopening, on June 10, all gyms in regions 6 and 8 will be permitted to open to the public with specific restrictions.

For the safety of members, patients, staff, and community members, both of the Helen Newberry Joy Hospital Wellness Center locations, Newberry and Curtis, will remain closed until further notice.

HNJH Director of Rehabilitation Services and the Wellness Center, Jen Lusk, explains, “I appreciate and understand the benefits of physical activity to support a healthy mind and body, particularly in stressful times such as these, and understand that many are eager to return to their normal routines. However, as a fitness center within a hospital, our situation is unique and there is a greater opportunity of mixing healthy, sick, at-risk, and non-at-risk patients and community members. For this reason, we have decided to delay reopening.”

Current memberships will continue on a HOLD status and resume once we are able to reopen to the public. Staff will continue to evaluate the potential for reopening and appreciate members and the community’s patience during these unique times.

