Hearts of Hope Yooper Strong spreads positive message

If you've seen some neighbors windows looking a little more colorful, you not seeing things it's part of an effort called Hearts of Hope Yooper Strong. For kids out on a walk or the essential workers still heading out to do their jobs, the creators are looking to inspire a little hope during a time of uncertainty.

"For the people who are needing to go out to work and are on the front lines and they're seeing hearts and they're seeing these things on the way to work I think is so important, so uplifting to them to know that they're not going unseen," said Organizer, Denise Bannon.

If you want to participate and share your photo, we've provided a link in the related links section on this page.

