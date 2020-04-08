Health officials caution 'snowbirds' returning from travel

Many Upper Michigan residents retreat to a warmer climate during the winter. They then return when the weather improves in Upper Michigan. They're often playfully referred to as 'snowbirds.'

However, with the coronavirus outbreak, there are some serious risks to those returning and the community. Health officials advise those coming back to self quarantine and make plans to have essentials dropped off.

"We want to make sure that they're not carrying the virus so the recommendation is that they stay quarantined when they get back in the area for at least 14 days and perhaps have a family member or a neighbor get their groceries and essentials for them," said Kate Beer, Health Officer for the Western U.P. Health Department.

Doctor Kevin Piggott, the Medical Director of the Marquette County Health Department, says the best advice would be for people to stay where they currently are and avoid travel altogether.

