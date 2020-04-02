Health experts: Snowbirds should stay put amid coronavirus pandemic

"Snowbirds" who usually return to Michigan around this time of the year should stay put to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus, health experts say.

Dr. Kevin Piggott, the medical director of the Marquette County Health Department, says we all need to do our part and stay at home and out of the public as much as possible.

"We would like them to stay home," said Dr. Piggott. "Since they are in another state, we presume they have a residence there. Please remain in that location. That motion, that movement, that moves the virus. And we want that virus to stay in place, and we don't want us humans moving and interacting."

Click here to read CDC guidance about traveling within the United States right now.

Returning to Michigan is allowed under Gov. Whitmer's stay home order.

The outbreak in southern states, like Florida, is quickly getting worse. Florida has made headlines for crowded spring break beaches amid the pandemic.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis issued a statewide stay-at-home order Wednesday as federal and local pressure mounted on him to abandon the county-by-county approach he had implemented to combat the coronavirus pandemic, a position he had defended for weeks. His order goes into effect at 12:01 a.m. Friday and will last at least 30 days.

