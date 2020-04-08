Health experts: Celebrate Easter while physically distancing

The Dickinson-Iron District Health Department is reminding the public to celebrate Easter while physically distancing.

"We are used to public celebrations of Easter," a news release from the DIDHD said Wednesday morning. "But this year, a personal, possibly private celebration is recommended. That’s not to say that you cannot celebrate Easter, it just means you need to celebrate in a different, safe, and healthy way."

The DIDHD says to avoid gathering with families and friends. It will be so tempting to visit or gather with family and friends to celebrate Easter, but symptoms of COVID-19 on average take five days to show up from the time of infection, and a person can still pass the virus on to family and friends during that time. Also, some people have no symptoms of the disease and look well and can transmit the virus.

By gathering you are creating new links and possibilities for the type of transmission that all of the school, work and public event closures are trying to prevent.

The DIDHD also says to avoid traveling to another city or state. The community spread of COVID-19 is more widespread in certain areas of Michigan and other areas of the United States. Traveling may increase your chances of being exposed to the virus, and if you are exposed, you then increase the chances of exposing the community to the virus upon your return.

Daren Deyaert, DIDHD Health Officer, strongly encourages the community to follow these social distancing measures to slow down the spread of COVID-19.

As of Wednesday morning, there are 39 cases of COVID-19 in Upper Michigan with four deaths. Michigan has reported 18,970 total cases and 845 total deaths. Click here for updates and guidelines from the state.

If you have questions or need additional information, you can also contact the Dickinson-Iron District Health Department at 906-774-1868 or 906-265-9913.