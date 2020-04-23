Health department urges following 'Stay Home' order on Mackinac Island

As a result of recent investigations of COVID-19, LMAS District Health Department is urging residents of Mackinac Island to strictly follow the Governor’s Stay Home, Stay Safe Executive Order 2020-42.

Confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been reported to LMAS District Health Department that are related to the Island where individuals had no recent travel history and there is no clear contact with or exposure to any other individuals with confirmed cases of COVID-19.

It is absolutely necessary that all Island residents take seriously the guidance to social distance and assume that any interaction could be with a person with COVID-19.

Interactions with anyone from outside the household should be strictly limited to necessary trips for groceries or medical care and strict measures to reduce risk, including wearing a cloth face covering and frequent hand washing or using hand sanitizer should be taken. Household members going to the store should be limited to no more than two people and no one under the age of 16.

Seasonal residents permitted to return to the Island under Executive Order 2020-42 must follow a strict 14 day quarantine and have no contact with anyone outside of the household.

LMAS District Health Department continues to work closely with state, local, and tribal partners to respond to and mitigate this public health threat.

Unprecedented, aggressive efforts have been taken to contain the spread and reduce the impact of this virus. We will not be successful in these efforts without cooperation from all residents across our counties.