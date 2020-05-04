Health department offering virtual suicide prevention training

The Marquette County Health Department is offering a special virtual training for residents, businesses and organizations.

The health department is offering a virtual training for the evidence-based "Question, Persuade, Refer" (QPR) suicide prevention training.

"We know that in times of national crisis, certain risk factors for suicide may increase in intensity. We are pleased to be able to adapt quickly and meeting training needs of those in our community," said Marquette County Health Educator, Sarah Erwin.

Typically, this training is delivered in an in-person group setting, which cannot be done due to the "Stay Home, Stay Safe" order.

But, in response to the coronavirus pandemic, the national QPR Institute is temporarily allowing licensed trainers to deliver the training in a live, online format. Training materials will be distributed via email.

Interested agencies, organizations and community members are urged to contact Derwin to set up a QPR training session. Community members without access to the internet may contact the health department and have suicide prevention materials mailed directly to them.

If you or someone you know is having thoughts about suicide, or needs to talk to someone about it, please call the National Suicide Hotline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255) or local crisis center, Dial Help at 1-800-562-7622. Dial Help offers calling, texting and chatting capabilities 24 hours per day, seven days per week.

