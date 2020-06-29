Health department: Stay safe during holiday weekend, summer events

The Western Upper Peninsula Health Department (WUPHD) encourages residents to continue practicing safe steps to reduce the chances of getting or spreading COVID-19 during this holiday weekend and as summer weather continues. The more low risk choices people make during a gathering, the more protection we all have.

“There has been a recent uptick in positive cases across our region, particularly in people with mild or no symptoms,” said Kate Beer, Health Officer at WUPHD. “Now is not the time to let our guard down. Individual actions impact the health and safety of others, now more than ever.”

The following recommendations are encouraged for you to adopt in order to keep you and your loved ones safe from illness during a holiday celebration:

- Keep it small. A gathering should be under 50 people inside or 250 people outside. Meeting outside is preferable.

- Stay at least six feet apart from those not in the same household both indoors and outdoors.

- Wash or sanitize hands often.

- Wear masks.

- Stay at home if you are not feeling well, even if your symptoms are mild.

- Do not share food, drinks, or other items. Have everyone bring their own snacks or serve food with single-use serving utensils.

- Food vendors must be licensed to provide food to the public.

Residents are also reminded to follow general safety tips to avoid injury during holiday celebrations. If you choose to travel remember to buckle up, follow speed limits, and don’t drink and drive. Make sure that fireworks are legal in your area and are for consumer (not professional use). Handle consumer fireworks, including sparklers safely under adult supervision and keep a bucket of water or garden hose nearby in case of mishap.

For more information, visit the WUPHD website located at www.wuphd.org. You can also visit Michigan.gov/Coronavirus and CDC.gov/Coronavirus for additional information regarding prevention of COVID-19.

Additional information on the safe handling of fireworks can be found at https://www.michigan.gov/lara/0,4601,7-154-89334_42271_59975---,00.html.