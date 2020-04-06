Headstones at Iron Mountain Cemetery Park damaged

Two headstones at Iron Mountain Cemetery Park that were damaged (WLUC Photo)
IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - The Iron Mountain Police Department is investigating malicious destruction of cemetery headstones.

According to a press release, the damage was done to at least 32 headstones at Iron Mountain Cemetery Park. The damage was done overnight, from Sunday, April 5, to Monday, April 6.

The press release says thousands of dollars' worth of damage was done to the headstones, with most of the damage due to headstones being kicked over.

The Iron Mountain Police Department was assisted on scene by an evidence technician from the Michigan State Police.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Iron Mountain Police Department at 906-774-1234.

 
