Harbor Freight Tools to open Marquette Township store in former Gander Outdoors building

Harbor Freight Tools plans to open a store this fall in the former Gander Outdoors location in front of Menards on US-41.

Marquette Township Planning and Zoning Administrator Jason McCarthy says the township is currently reviewing zoning applications and documents for the store.

Harbor Freight, which already has an Escanaba location, says it plans to open the Marquette Township store in September or October 2020.

According to its website, Harbor Freight offers more than 7,000 tools and accessories at quality levels that match or exceed competing brands but at prices that are up to 80% less.