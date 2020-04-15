Surprise quarantine birthday parade in Escanaba

Celebrating life’s big moments in quarantine means we have to be creative.

Escanaba resident ‘Donna’ celebrated her 85th birthday today, but she wasn’t alone.

Donna’s family has always been close. They made sure that this year wouldn’t be any different.

Family and friends put together a parade of more than 25 cars to drive by her front door. They decorated their cars, made signs, and said ‘happy birthday’ and ‘I love you’ from afar.

“We were lucky enough to kind of get everyone that lives in town, family and friends, to all meet and do a parade. We we’re also able to include our family that don’t live in town by having everybody on FaceTime or Facebook Messenger,” said Jennie Shepich, Donna’s granddaughter.

Happy birthday, Donna!