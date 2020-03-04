Hand sanitizer selling fast as coronavirus fears continue

As fears over the coronavirus continue locally and nationally, some products are becoming highly sought after. Even local retailers like Econo Foods in Marquette are seeing an increase in sales for some items, most notably hand sanitizer.

They've seen sales of varieties of those products quadruple or more in the past few weeks. Managers at Econo say they still have plenty in stock.

"Going into cold and flu season we always stock up with additional items.We have quantities in our back, extra inventory, to make sure we have plenty. Obviously, people have more awareness to keeping the spreading of down to a minimum," said Econo Foods Assistant Store Manager, Dan Parvu. "It has been a bump in sales, it's something I probably go through a case or two a week probably quadrupled or even more."

Health officials still say one of the best ways to avoid getting sick is to thoroughly and regularly wash your hands.

For continuing coronavirus coverage, visit uppermichiganssource.com/coronavirus.

