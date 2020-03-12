Hancock man arrested on meth charge

A Hancock man was arrested on drug charges Wednesday following a controlled pick-up.

According to the Upper Peninsula Substance Enforcement Team (UPSET), during an investigation, detectives found that meth was being shipped to a post office box.After this, detectives set up a controlled package delivery at the post office in Chassell.

A 56-year-old Hancock man was arrested after picking up the package from the post office.

Then, detectives used a search warrant to search a home on Franklin Street in Hancock. After searching the residence and a pickup truck belonging to the suspect, detectives found drug packaging, a scale and electronics involved in the distribution of meth.

The suspect was lodged at the Houghton County Jail on one count of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.

The case is being reviewed by the Houghton County Prosecutor’s Office and his name will not be released until after his arraignment in 97th District Court.

UPSET was assisted by the Michigan State Police Emergency Support Team and the MSP Calumet Post K9 unit.