Hancock man arrested after police chase in Marquette County

A Hancock man has been arrested in Chocolay Township following a police pursuit.

According to the Marquette City Police Department, during the early hours of Sunday, March 8, officers were notified of a possible suspended driver operating a blue pickup truck.

The truck was located in the area of S. Front Street and S. Lakeshore Boulevard. Officers attempted to make a traffic stop but the truck failed to pull over and began to increase speed.

A traffic pursuit began southbound on US-41 to the area of the Alger County line. At that point, officers ended the pursuit.

The driver, 50-year-old Garth Jurgensen, was located in Chocolay Township in the early morning of Monday, March 9.

At that time, he was taken into custody for Fleeing and Eluding and Reckless Driving. After the arrest, officers searched the vehicle and found ammunition inside.

Jurgensen was then charged with being a convicted felon in possession of ammunition.

Based on information received during the investigation, a search warrant was executed on a motel room where Jurgensen was staying while in the Marquette area.

Two firearms were found inside the motel room, one of which was loaded.

Jurgensen was officially charged with six charges of Police Officer Fleeing 4th Degree, Reckless Driving, 2 counts of Police Officer Resisting and Obstructing, Felon in Possession of a Firearm, and Felon in Possession of Ammunition.

Bond was set at $41,000. Jurgensen has not yet been arraigned in Marquette County District Court.

The Chocolay Township Police Department assisted the Marquette City Police with the incident.