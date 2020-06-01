Hancock School Library wins award for outstanding service

The Hancock School Public Library has won an award for their service.

They we're honored with the School Service Award from the Copper Country Association of School Boards. The award is given every spring to a person or group who has given substantial contributions to the quality of education.

One of the primary reasons for their win was their effectiveness in ensuring chromebooks we're available for check out during the school closures.

"We've also made sure that there was never a lapse for students having access to library materials. Every week at the weekly food distribution site, our staff are there with new library books to make sure students still have access to them," said Dillon Geshel, Library Director for the Portage Lake District Library.

To date the Hancock Library has circulated nearly 140 chromebooks through their student body.