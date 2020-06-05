Hancock Public Schools accepting returnables in can drive fundraiser Saturday

Hancock Public School District is accepting returnables from the community this summer.

Currently, in Michigan, according to the Department of of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE), can and bottle deposits are slowly returning to normal at some facilities, but for many their returnables are piling up.

Hancock Public Schools are willing to take the cans and bottles off your hands.

The school plans on using the money for quality of life upgrades within their school buildings as well as funding for school programs.

"Some of the unknowns in funding coming forward with funding is how can we manage opportunities for those programs, and this is another opportunity where we can divide some of the monetary donations that come from these returnables throughout the use of our students here and our sports programs," said Hancock High School Principal, Chris Salani.

Returnable donations will begin to be accepted Saturday, June 6, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the bus garage behind Hancock City Hall.

