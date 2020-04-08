Hancock Photographer captures family portraits during quarantine

A photographer from Hancock has been taking pictures of families on their porches during the coronavirus outbreak.

The front steps project was started by a photographer in Massachusetts with all of the proceeds from their work going to charity. The point of the project is to capture this interesting time period in history as well as raise money for charity. Hancock photographer Natalie Larson has joined in on the project and chosen to donate to 31 backpacks.

"I work in a local classroom and I see the benefits first hand. They send home a bag of food to every student who qualifies. Obviously without school going right now they don't have that means of getting the food, so I noticed that they're really looking for help," said Larson.

You can learn more about Larson and how to hire her for a session here.

