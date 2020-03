Barry Givens, the current Hancock City Manager and former Mayor, has died.

According to his obituary, Givens died at age 49 on Monday at the Bellin Health Hospital of Green Bay following a lengthy battle with cancer.

Givens took over as city manager at the beginning of 2019, replacing Glenn Anderson.

Funeral arrangements will be announced by Memorial Chapel and Plowe Funeral Service.

A benefit dinner was held in August 2019 to help Givens with his cancer treatment costs.