Hancock Central High School collects bottles and cans to assist with funds for students

The Hancock Community is helping Hancock Central High School thanks to donations of returnable cans and bottles.

The money received from Saturday’s drive will directly benefit students, sports and extracurricular programs.

Staff say the school received a large number of cans and bottles Saturday, so they aren't sure when they'll have an exact count.

But the high school principal hopes they'll be able to raise a couple thousand dollars.

"We had a great turnout thus far. We're about halfway through, and we had a great response from our community and hopefully, we'll be able to get some more. Ideally, the goal is to help generate whatever funds there can be from the community's assistance,” said Chris Salani, the Hancock Central High School Principal and Athletic Director.

Salani expects several more work sessions of sorting and distributing the cans and bottles before they're returned.