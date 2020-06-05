Habitat for Humanity Menominee River Kingsford ReStore open

The Habitat for Humanity Menominee River Kingsford ReStore is once again open to the public. After 10 weeks donations are piling in.

"We opened our ReStore on Monday, June 1st. Of course, we only have one ReStore, because our one in Iron River collapsed earlier in the year,” said the Habitat for Humanity Menominee River executive director, Nancy Pellegrini.

They are following all precautions, including federal and state guidelines. You must now be over the age of 16 to enter. Everyone who enters must wear a mask. The ReStore also has 6- foot distances, set up around the building. Pellegrini says being closed was a hit to the ReStore.

“That was a huge hit to our budget. We depend on the restore funding, to help with our building efforts, to build wheelchair ramps, and do repairs on home, and we have lost that for 2.5 months,” she said.

Since the store reopened, both donations and incoming foot traffic has been steady.

"It's been on an upswing, We've been taking in quite a few donations, which we sanitize right away, and then we have a spot cleared on the back dock, and we let them sit back there,” said the Kingsford ReStore manager, Lori Lewis.

Opening week, has brought many community members to shop and donate, but the one thing the ReStore in Kingsford is in need of, is volunteers.

"Right now in the restore we have no volunteers. We would like to have a few. They help processing the donations,” said Pellegrini.

The ReStore is also focusing on their future construction efforts, meaning they are in need of helping hands. Though the Iron River ReStore will not be rebuilt, they do want to still have a program there.

"We would like to do home repairs, especially on veterans’ homes but we need help from the community,” said Pellegrini.

You can call 774-2867, for more information on how to volunteer or for more information on the ReStore click here.

