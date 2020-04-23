Habitat for Humanity Hiawathaland needs help

Habitat for Humanity Hiawathaland in Manistique is celebrating an anniversary and looking for help. Around April 22 they had their official 25th anniversary, though they're celebrating all year.

They're also in need of a major roof repair on their building. The building was constructed nearly 100 years ago. They've set up two fundraising efforts on-line.

"It's pretty ironic, with as many roofs as we've done over the years for other people that we are now in need of a roof ourselves and we need people to help support us at this time so we can continue to do what we do," said Ann MacGregor, Executive Director.

