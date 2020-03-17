Gyms close to prevent spread of coronavirus

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer ordered all gyms to close to prevent the spread of coronavirus. All open gyms and gym classes cannot operate until at least the end of the month.

For UPFIT 906, this mandate meant they had to get creative on how to serve their members.

“My wife is posting one 30 minute HIIT workout online everyday so that our regular members can have her come and kick their butt in their own home,” said Norman Moore, UPFIT 906 owner.

UPFIT 906 is normally opened for class workouts Monday through Saturday.

They plan to open back up to the public once the mandate has lifted.

