Gwinn woman, child uninjured following rollover crash in Richmond Township

The Marquette County Sheriff's office says that a woman and child went without injury after a single vehicle rollover crash Tuesday afternoon.

Deputies were dispatched to the crash at approximately 3:39 p.m. on M-35, south of CR 565.

44-year-old Marie Schaefer of Gwinn was driving with a small child properly restrained in a rear seat of the vehicle. Deputies found no injuries in the women or child upon arriving on scene.

Investigation found Schaefer was traveling south on M-35 when she lost control and crossed the center line. The vehicle then struck a rock and overturned, coming to rest on its roof in the ditch.

The crash remains under investigaiton.

The Marquette County Sheriff's Office was assisted at the scene by Michigan State Police, Richmond Township Fire/EMS, UP Health Systems - Marquette EMS, and Anttila's Towing.

