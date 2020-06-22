Gwinn schools talk budget amid uncertain state funding

Monday night the Gwinn school district discussed budget amid many unanswered questions. Meeting remotely the districts board passed budget amendments for the 2019-2020 year and held a hearing for the 2020-2021 budget.

The school is looking at a budget of about $11 million dollars with about $166,000 in the general fund for 2020, but are also looking at an operational deficit of about $140,000. They are estimating a possible $700 per pupil loss in state revenue but there are many unknowns at this time.

"It is our collective responsibility to still maintain a positive fund balance growth and we need to continue to grow that, and how do we grow that in a time of such financial distress statewide," said Superintendent Sandra Petrovich.

Other school districts are approaching their budgets in a conservative fashion with so many unknowns remaining regarding funding. Gwinn is also moving forward with their senior graduation ceremony this Friday.