Gwinn man cited after crashing logging truck in Ely Township, shutting down US-41

The Marquette County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to a single vehicle crash Thursday at 4:45 p.m..

The crash involved a semi-tractor trailer logging truck, owned by KRS Trucking. It was being driven by Percy Leach of Gwinn at the time of the crash.

Leach was driving eastbound on US-41 when, due to speed too fast for condition, he lost control on the slushy roads, crossed the center line, jackknifed, and went off the roadway.

As a result of going off the road, the logging truck lost its entire load which spilled onto the roadway and shoulder area.

The driver of the truck was uninjured and no other vehicles were involved in the crash.

Leach was cited for defective equipment due to bald tires on the truck. He was also given a warning for a speeding violation. His speed was estimated at approximately 40-45 miles per hour at the time of the crash, based on witness statements.

The Marquette County Sheriff’s Office says it took approximately 4 hours to clean up the scene and re-open the highway.

The Marquette County Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scen by the Michigan State Police, Ishpeming Township Fire, and Crossroads Towing.

