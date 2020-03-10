Gwinn man arrested following investigation into stolen credit card

A Gwinn man was arrested Monday following an investigation into a stolen credit card.

22-year-old Cody Michael Renfroe was arrested for a six count warrant by the Marquette City Police Department.

A stolen credit/debit card was reported being used at local businesses. Through investigation, Renfroe was identified by surveillance video using the stolen card.

Renfroe was charges with five felony counts of Financial Transaction Device Stealing/Retaining without Consent and one misdemeanor charge of Stolen Property Receiving/Concealing less than $200.

Bond was set at $1,500. Renfroe was unable to post bond and is lodged at the Marquette County Jail awaiting arraignment.