Gwinn man arrested for Criminal Sexual Conduct after lengthy investigation

UPDATE 6/24, 2020

Chad Michael Davis's case has been bound over to Marquette County circuit court. His next hearing is scheduled for July 17 at 10:30 a.m.

---------

A Gwinn man has been arrested on 10 charges including Criminal Sexual Conduct after a lengthy investigation.

Forsyth Township Police arrested Chad Michael Davis on January 30 for outstanding warrants from a Criminal Sexual Conduct investigation.

According to police, the case began in November 2019.

Davis is charged with six counts of Criminal Sexual Conduct Third Degree Person 13-15, one count of Aggrevated Child Sexually Abusive Activity, one count of Child Sexually Abusive Activity, one count of Children Accosting for Immoral Purposes, and one count of Using a Computer to Commit a Crime.

Few details of the investigation are known at this time.

Davis is currently lodged in the Marquette County Jail.

