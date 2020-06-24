Gwinn man arrested for Criminal Sexual Conduct after lengthy investigation

GWINN, Mich. (WLUC) - UPDATE 6/24, 2020
Chad Michael Davis's case has been bound over to Marquette County circuit court. His next hearing is scheduled for July 17 at 10:30 a.m.
---------
A Gwinn man has been arrested on 10 charges including Criminal Sexual Conduct after a lengthy investigation.
Forsyth Township Police arrested Chad Michael Davis on January 30 for outstanding warrants from a Criminal Sexual Conduct investigation.
According to police, the case began in November 2019.
Davis is charged with six counts of Criminal Sexual Conduct Third Degree Person 13-15, one count of Aggrevated Child Sexually Abusive Activity, one count of Child Sexually Abusive Activity, one count of Children Accosting for Immoral Purposes, and one count of Using a Computer to Commit a Crime.
Few details of the investigation are known at this time.
Davis is currently lodged in the Marquette County Jail.