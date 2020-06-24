Gwinn man arrested for Criminal Sexual Conduct after lengthy investigation

By  | 
Posted:

GWINN, Mich. (WLUC) - UPDATE 6/24, 2020

Chad Michael Davis's case has been bound over to Marquette County circuit court. His next hearing is scheduled for July 17 at 10:30 a.m.

---------
A Gwinn man has been arrested on 10 charges including Criminal Sexual Conduct after a lengthy investigation.

Forsyth Township Police arrested Chad Michael Davis on January 30 for outstanding warrants from a Criminal Sexual Conduct investigation.

According to police, the case began in November 2019.

Davis is charged with six counts of Criminal Sexual Conduct Third Degree Person 13-15, one count of Aggrevated Child Sexually Abusive Activity, one count of Child Sexually Abusive Activity, one count of Children Accosting for Immoral Purposes, and one count of Using a Computer to Commit a Crime.

Few details of the investigation are known at this time.

Davis is currently lodged in the Marquette County Jail.

 
Comments are posted from viewers like you and do not always reflect the views of this station. powered by Disqus