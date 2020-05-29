Gwinn High School seniors celebrate with senior walk

Friday night, Gwinn High School seniors got to celebrate their senior walk in a different way. Normally the students would walk through the halls of the middle and elementary schools to celebrate their success while showing younger students what graduation can look like.

Friday night however, due to the coronavirus pandemic, students made their way down through the community streets with a police escort and the community members cheering them on. We spoke to the schools Superintendent right before the walk.

"The seniors are very endeared to their community as the community are to our seniors so the seniors are very grateful for this opportunity and we hope the community comes out to cheer them on," said Gwinn Area Community Schools Superintendent, Sandra Petrovich.

This isn't a replacement for the graduation ceremony. That is still tentatively scheduled for late June.

