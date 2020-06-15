Grow Maxx opens outdoor RC Raceway

Grow Maxx has a new outdoor RC Raceway. Remote control race cars fly, spin and tumble on a dirt track in Iron Mountain.

"Grow Maxx RC Raceway is a place where family, friends, people can enjoy a weekend, or just come and play. If you buy a car from us, you are more than welcome to come to the track anytime,” said the Grow Maxx owner, Dave Fraser.

The track is located at North 5991, State Hwy M-95, and even has an automatic watering system to make sure the racing conditions stay good. Fraser got the idea because he used to race as a kid and wanted to bring it back to the area.

Grow Maxx began this racing journey, in early November with an indoor track. Now one-third of their store is dedicated selling RC cars and parts. He says this sport is more than playing with a toy.

"It teaches kids mechanics, and things about gears. There’s electronics that go along with it. So, it's not just about racing an RC car,” said Fraser.

Fraser says the hobby is relatively cheap.

"You can get a truck ready to race for 250 buck, and that's good quality stuff, where you can replace all the parts,” he said.

Grow Maxx also offers rentals, to try out. The track is only $5 fee to race.

"It's open 7 days a week, and we race on Sundays,” said Fraser.

Those competition have been busy.

"I know we are going to have to start a second race day, within the next week or so, just because there will be too many people. We are going to have some classes on one night and some classes on another,” he said.

Fraser encourages the public to come out to watch for free.

"As we go along, I'm just hoping to keep going and get more people in,” he said.

