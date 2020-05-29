Group looking for donations for downstate flood victims

Some Upper Michigan residents are coming together to help those impacted by the massive flooding in the downstate Midland area after two dams failed.

Marie Davis and her friend Chanel Schabel have created a group called 'Northern Michigan Friends in High Places.' They've been collecting donations of all kinds for those in need as a result of the historic flooding of Lake Wixom. In just a few days they've collected more than they thought they would and are looking for more.

"We're trying to show our fellow Michiganders that we still care, if that were us and we needed the help, I'd want that from them, so it's basically paying it forward and there's so many people in need; they need everything you would need in a home," said Co-Founder Marie Davis.

Marie has been in contact with the United Way in that area. Donations can be dropped off at her house in Kingsford or picked up if need be. Once the donations are collected she'll be driving them down herself. For a link to the groups page look in the related links section on this page.

