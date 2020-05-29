Group gathers in Marquette to protest the death of George Floyd

Protests started in Minneapolis this week following the death of George Floyd, a handcuffed black man who pleaded for air as a police officer keeled on his neck.

On Friday, May 29, a small group in Marquette joined them in solidarity.

A handful of protesters gathered outside the post office on Washington Street in Marquette. A video showing Floyd’s death has been shared widely on social media following the incident Tuesday.

The organizer of the Marquette protest says that without the video, Floyd’s death would be treated like many other similar incidents in the past.

“This was just the one that was recorded, and it’s happening all the time, constantly, but people don’t happen to be there with their cameras every single time. That’s the really unfortunate part,” said Tom Moseley, Organizer of the protest.

On Friday, May 29, the Minneapolis police officer who knelt on Floyd’s neck was arrested and charged with murder.