Group from Copper Country plans to drive donations down to Midland

The city of Midland in the Lower Peninsula is recovering from a devastating flood. For some residents in the Copper Country it's an experience that is painfully familiar.

"When this happened and we saw the devastation, we were just sitting there on Facebook looking, and we just decided 'Hey we're going to do something about this.' Two years ago we went through all of this and nobody hesitated to come and help us, we had overwhelming support from throughout the nation, and a lot of help from lower Michigan as well," said Keith Sever, a Copper Country Resident and Employee at Diamond House International.

So far Sever and his friends and family have helped raise around 1,200 dollars and almost 4,000 dollars in food and supplies. People from the community have been donating at drop of points in the area.

"Keith called me and asked me if we could be a drop off donation center, along with Love Inc., and David Whitaker. I said 'Of course,' and here we are once again. It kind of brings back memories and I'm just glad to be a business owner and be able to give back and be able to help all we can," said Phillip Vasquez, Owner of Diamond House International.

This Friday the group plans on driving the donations down to Midland, while picking up more donations along the way.

"We've got some donations to stop and pick up in Marquette, we've got Menards and a couple of other places that have been able to donate to us. We're also going to be driving down to the Manistique area, and we've got donations down that way that people have gone out and purchased with their own money," said Sever.

While the group is heading out Friday, they plan on making sure any donations that come in get to midland even after the initial trip down.

"We've got our 'Yooper Strong', our 'Copper Country Strong', now they've got 'Midland, Saginaw, and Sanford Strong'. All said and done it's just 'Michigan United' and neighbors helping neighbors," said Sever.

